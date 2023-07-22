Rob, The Coast Guard Festival begins on Friday, July 28. The parade, honoring the Coast Guard, and the fireworks are both scheduled for Saturday, August 5. These are very popular events. What’s the best way to reserve a seat?
The City of Grand Haven welcomes the public to reserve seats for the parade and fireworks by using blankets, chairs and other marking materials on public property. This may only happen after 12:01 a.m. on Saturday morning. Materials placed before midnight will be removed by city crews.
