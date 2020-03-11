Civil engineer Bruce Callen of Callen Engineering points to the portion of the recently constructed Cote La Mer seawall that needs Spring Lake Village Council approval because it encroaches on the Alden Street public street end.
Civil engineer Bruce Callen of Callen Engineering points to the portion of the recently constructed Cote La Mer seawall that needs Spring Lake Village Council approval because it encroaches on the Alden Street public street end.
A new seawall at the Cote La Mer condominium community in Spring Lake hit a small snag when it was discovered that there’s no formal easement in place for a small portion of the steel sheet wall that was constructed on the village’s right of way.
However, it shouldn’t cause any problems for the project, according to Village Manager Chris Burns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.