Water Wells

Grand Haven City Council is discussing possible actions to take in regards to the recently exposed wells at the state park.

 Tribune file photo/Becky Vargo

Studies may soon begin to look at water wells along Grand Haven’s beaches and determine if they pose a safety risk to visitors.

Joe VanderStel, Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant water facilities manager, spoke to city officials about eight wells, two of which he believes may be removed, during the City Council’s Jan. 20 meeting.

