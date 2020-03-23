Officials have moved to a fully online platform for presenting up-to-date information concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) to the community.
This follows a week of daily press briefings at the Ottawa County Administration Building in West Olive.
Friday afternoon, Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) Public Information Officer Kristina Wieghmink made the announcement that the briefings would continue daily via the county’s Facebook page.
Wieghmink also noted as more tests become available, the number of cases could increase and this rise in numbers is expected.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, briefings included Lisa Stefanovsky, OCDPH health officer, who noted COVID-19 is already in the community. That was based on the one confirmed case in the county at the time.
“The case did not have a history of travel. This is important because it indicates possible exposure with an undiagnosed person within the community,” she said.
She noted the importance of following the governor’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) directives and guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus.
This theme continued through many of the meetings last week.
Capt. Mark Bennett, of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, said the department is running at full capacity with an average amount of calls, however, he has been noticing some informal congregations with residents out of school and work.
Bennett reminded people on Wednesday to keep their distance and not meet in large groups.
He also reminded those listening to be wary of scam calls, and cautions people not give out personal information over the phone.
Similarly, Central Dispatch Authority Executive Director Peter McWatters said dispatch also will continue running at full capacity, though they are taking added steps to ensure employee safety, such as by postponing meetings.
McWatters urged listeners on Tuesday to call the state hotline, 1-888-535-6136, for more information on COVID-19. This will help keep the local dispatch open for more emergency calls, he said.
Nick Bonstell, Ottawa County Emergency Management director, also noted more information can be found by dialing 2-1-1, or visiting websites miottawa.org/mihealth or careottawa.com, which recently opened opportunities for people to volunteer their help to those in need while staying at home.
Bonstell noted a difficulty with obtaining the right masks for emergency personnel, and each day suggested people manage their stress, stay healthy, get enough sleep and more.
“We really encourage citizens to think about both the physical and the mental aspects of COVID-19 response here in Ottawa County,” he said.
Another way to think about both physical and mental aspect of virus response would be to get outside and use the county parks, Bonstell said.
On Wednesday, Jessica VanGinhoven, Ottawa County Parks communications specialist, said the county has more than 40 properties which are open to explore.
However, she noted, playground equipment, handrails and other park items may not be sanitized. She stressed the importance then of washing hands before and after visiting the parks, as well as continuing to practice social distancing.
VanGinhoven suggested if the parking lot to one park is more than halfway full, to consider exploring a different area for the day.
Park facilities, such as restrooms and the nature center, will remain closed until April 10.
Al Vanderberg, county administrator, said on Wednesday that the county is remaining fully staffed and plans to continue providing service for its residents.
“Our county is blessed in many ways, and this too shall pass,” he said.
Briefings will continue daily until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.