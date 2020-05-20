Jan Cummins purchases sweet treates from Hanna and Maya Noren on Saturday. The Noren sisters set up a lemonade, brownie, cupcake and pupcake stand along the West Spring Lake Road bike path. They’re donating a portion of proceeds to Noah Project animal shelter.
Jan Cummins purchases sweet treates from Hanna and Maya Noren on Saturday. The Noren sisters set up a lemonade, brownie, cupcake and pupcake stand along the West Spring Lake Road bike path. They’re donating a portion of proceeds to Noah Project animal shelter.
SPRING LAKE TWP. – Hanna and Maya Noren like to bake. And, they like to help.
Wearing masks, Maya, 13, and Hanna, 9, set up a stand along the West Spring Lake Ride bike path Saturday, selling lemonade, brownies, cupcakes and pupcakes (special homemade treats for dogs). They even thought to have hand sanitizer on the table for customer use.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.