From left, Folds of Honor board members Doug Bell, John Somers and Cara Galbavi; Danelle Wahr and Danielle Bugbee of the Lighthouse Group benefits team; and additional Folds of Honor board members Chris Streng, Scott Wagasky and Mark Arminio, hold up a check that was given to the Folds of Honor foundation in memory of Charles Ketchum.
Members of the Lighthouse Group (LHG) insurance company benefits team recently presented a check for $9,500 to the Michigan board members of Folds of Honor.
For the last four years, Lighthouse Group has sponsored a golf outing in honor of Charles Ketchum, a past LHG associate. Ketchum was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He and his wife, Mary, shared a passion for both the game of golf and U.S. veterans.
