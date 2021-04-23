Two local teachers will have their classrooms freshly stocked with more than $500 worth of new books, thanks to Subaru of Muskegon and the My Auto Group’s collaboration with National Reading Month.
Second-grade teacher Kristopher Kraai at Shoreline Elementary School in Whitehall and third-grade teacher Kathy Britton of Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake were randomly selected from more than 150 nominations.
