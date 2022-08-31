The Grand Haven Area Community Foundation is providing a total of more than $655,000 in scholarships to 229 area students for the 2022-23 academic year.
“After receiving my scholarships from the community foundation, the storm clouds in my head began to clear and the reality of my life began to settle in,” said Elena Yu, a recent Grand Haven High School graduate and recipient of both the Melissa Skiera Myers Scholarship and Millicent Mary Schaffner Endowed Scholarship. “This is what amplifies the importance of (donors’) donations. (They) make our dreams come to fruition.
