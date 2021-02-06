MUSKEGON — Muskegon Community College will partner with four other community colleges in the state as part of a $5 million federal grant to meet regional health care demands for a skilled workforce.
The U.S. Department of Labor awarded the Strengthening Community Colleges Training Program grant to Grand Rapids Community College, which is heading a coalition involving MCC, along with Alpena, Lansing and Oakland community colleges, health care employers and workforce development organizations. The participating colleges will identify the most pressing health care job vacancies in their respective regions and then build the curriculum to educate and develop those students for those careers.
