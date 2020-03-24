Peach Plains Elementary School staff drove their vehicles in a parade through several neighborhoods on Monday afternoon as a way to show their support for families and bring a smile to their faces during the extended time away from school.
Courtesy photo
Smith, Bennett, Keegan, Caroline and Ella made signs and used cooking utensils to make noise as their teachers drove by their home Monday afternoon.
Courtesy photo
Second-grade teacher Beth Bolhuis holds out a sign for the parade.
Courtesy photo/Michele DeYoung
Young Fives teacher Kathy Cornelisse waves from her car.
