Peach Plains Elementary School staff honked and waved at families as they paraded down local streets Monday afternoon.

Principal Kate Drake and staff members organized the parade as a way to provide an uplifting opportunity for their families as they prepared for the “stay-at-home” executive order.

Dave, Molly and Isaac Ramseyer pose for a picture as Peach Plains Elementary School staff drove throughout several neighborhoods Monday afternoon.
Brad Radel holds a sign as Peach Plains Elementary School staff drive through neighborhoods.

