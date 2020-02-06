The Grand Haven Rotary Club honored Grand Haven High School students Kathryn E. Ackerman and Samuel A. Woiteshek as the January Rotary Students of the Month.
Kathryn is the daughter of John and Amy Ackerman. She is a member of Student Senate and the National Honor Society. She is also a member of Michigan Lakeshore Aquatic Club, Catalina Club and the Chamber Orchestra.
