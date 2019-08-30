Just as the 2019-20 school year began, state assessment results from last spring have been made public.
While educators had access to preliminary results three or four days after the tests were taken, the Michigan Department of Education released the results of the 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) on Thursday.
Overall, the English language arts scores for Michigan’s third- and fourth-graders showed gains for a second straight year, according to a press release from the state education department. Sixth-grade English language arts scores also increased, as well as math scores for students in third, fifth and sixth grades.
“Focus and attention on early childhood education and early literacy are beginning to bear fruit, and continued efforts in these areas will keep Michigan moving forward,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice in the press release.
Since the online assessment replaced the Michigan Education Assessment Program (MEAP) in 2015, it has gone through various changes. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Venessa Keesler noted that 2018 and 2019 assessments are the first in the past five years that provide comparison for M-STEP and SAT results. Keesler said changes have been made to the assessment every year, which makes it difficult to compare the data and trends.
“Summative assessments like the M-STEP are a snapshot take at one moment in time and reflect only a very small portion of a student’s education,” Rice noted.
Here are some M-STEP results for local schools:
Grand Haven Area Public Schools
Grand Haven saw its literacy scores grow, and students have maintained or grew proficiency in math, according to the district.
Third-graders considered proficient or advanced in English language arts grew from 65.1 percent in 2017-18 to 71.1 percent on the 2018-19 assessment. Seventh-graders saw math scores improve from 55.9 percent of students proficient or advanced in the 2017-18 assessment to 66 percent in the 2018-19 school year.
For the first time this year, eighth-graders took the PSAT instead of the English language arts and math assessment. Mary Jane Evink, director of instructional services for GHAPS, said they’re grateful for the change because it gives them an additional year of college and career-readiness data.
“Student growth and achievement is the result of the collaborative efforts of our schools and the community,” Evink said.
The district also attributes changes to the efforts around having a dedicated literacy coach at each Young Fives through eighth-grade building; new curriculum for phonics, reading and writing; and a new intervention curriculum aimed at helping students who are achieving below the benchmark.
Additionally, the district received a grant from the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation for classroom libraries. The Grand Haven Schools Foundation also provided assistance for literacy intervention and for a summer reading program.
GHAPS uses the M-STEP data to determine if their curriculum is aligned to state standards, which serve as college and career-readiness benchmarks, and for adjusting instruction.
Spring Lake Public Schools
The Spring Lake district’s M-STEP math scores continue to stand out, which curriculum director Scott Ely said is a positive trend.
Sixth-graders considered proficient or advanced in math rose from 75.4 percent in 2017-18 to 78.8 percent in 2018-19.
Fourth-graders also experienced a slight increase from 83.7 percent proficient or advanced in 2017-18 to 84.3 percent the following year.
About three years ago, Spring Lake’s K-4 educators spent a year revamping the math program with new resources, Ely said.
The district just launched a new phonics program for kindergarten and first-graders. Based on formative assessments, vocabulary is one area with room for growth, and Ely said they’re working to build up libraries with cross-content books.
Spring Lake also received a grant from the local community foundation to support books for classroom libraries.
Walden Green Montessori
Principal Mark Roessing said the Ferrysburg school’s M-STEP data is comparable with state averages for math and English language arts.
The school serves about 30 students in each grade from 12 West Michigan districts, and that makes analyzing data more challenging, Roessing said. The school’s demographic data reflects that students who attend the tuition-free charter school for three or more years have a higher proficiency than students who have been there for a short time. Roessing said they’ve also noticed the trend on the NWEA Map Growth data.
“We attribute this success to our Montessori approach and a strong emphasis on social-emotional learning, which in turn augments academic achievement,” he said.
Looking ahead, Walden Green plans to roll out school-wide initiatives for math, science and English language arts this year. Roessing said they’re also revamping the data collection and analysis processes, which he said will increase efficacy in identifying student needs.
The Montessori math curriculum is being combined with a math workshop model, and they also added a full-time interventionist for grades 4-8. New writing and interactive read-aloud curriculums are being implemented for kindergarten through fifth grades. Roessing said the full-time K-3 interventionist will also help close the early literacy achievement gap.
A new K-5 science curriculum with the Next Generation Science Standards is also being launched, and the school hired a science/math teacher trained in S.T.E.M. education for grades 6-8.
West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics
With the new school year starting next week for the Ferrysburg charter academy, Principal Joanna Bennink said they’re reviewing the M-STEP scores to increase their understanding of the assessment and how to best instruct students.
“This is a constant growth process for us and we will continue to work to have well-rounded students,” she said. “... We are implementing some new curriculums and we may experience occasional fluctuations in state testing standards. We believe in life-long learners and instilling critical thinking skills for each of our individual scholars.”
