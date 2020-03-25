HOLLAND — The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District says it has been working with local schools across the area to ensure that all students throughout its service region are included in meal distribution plans during the school closure period amid the COVID-19 health emergency.
An interactive map of meal distribution locations is available on the Ottawa Area ISD website at oaisd.org/covid-19-freestudentmealsmap. The map is searchable by address or “use my location” information.
Families should check with their local school or school district for verification on times and locations before heading to meal distribution locations. Some addresses are “approximate locations” because they are at an intersection of roads, rather than a specific address.
Important things families should know:
Parents may participate in any of the local district food service plans now through April 5. Most schools and districts are offering multiple pick-up opportunities and will receive meals for several days to limit the number of trips required.
Although some local school sites refer to all children “age 18 and under,” they realize that special needs includes students “up to age 26” and are prepared to serve these families.
There is no cost for the meals, regardless of whether or not the family qualifies for the free/reduced lunch program.
Children do not need to be present with a parent to pick up meals.
“School staff members throughout the region are very concerned about the well-being of students who rely on their school for meals, and recognize there are additional challenges for students who are considered ‘homeless,’” said Ottawa Area ISD Superintendent Pete Haines. “We continue to look for ways to make access to meals for our schoolchildren easier, through our schools and school partners.”
Other food resources may be found at www.ottawa food.org/findfood/.
