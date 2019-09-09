Arts consultant aims to deepen academy's focus

FERRYSBURG — A local tuition-free charter school is working to deepen its integration of the arts.
Arts education consultant David Flately recently visited West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics to understand the Ferrysburg school’s culture and help grow its art-integrated curriculum.
Last year, the school received a new curriculum, and they want to embed the arts, said Principal Joanna Bennink. She noted they believe integrating arts into the curriculum is the best way for students to learn.
Flately, who is based in Chicago, met with staff, parents, students and the school’s board to gain a better understanding of the school’s culture. He spent time listening to the staff about what they felt should be celebrated and areas they would like to see changed.
Getting to know the school’s culture helps form the thinking and suggestions around what would be the most useful and helpful for the staff to reach their goals, Flately said. Next, he will submit a report with his thoughts and recommendations, and help provide resources.
Bennink will take Flatley’s report and meet with the school’s leadership team and board to determine the next steps.
The principal said they’re also looking to connect with local people and organizations involved in the arts.
Flately said arts learning can impact other critical-thinking areas, and being creative in class helps keep students motivated.
Dr. Rob Kimball, Grand Valley State University’s associate vice president for charter schools, said it’s “an exciting new era” for the academy. Kimball said GVSU is grateful for the opportunity to partner with WMAAA staff members to “design innovative instruction that fully realizes potential of engaging students through the arts.”
"West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics was founded on the belief that the integration of arts is critical to reaching the potential of every learner by providing opportunities to engage, create and problem solve,” said Andrew Alt, president of the school board. “To achieve this ambitious goal, the board and school leadership recognize that we must assess, support and refine our efforts.”
Alt said Flately’s engagement allows school officials to revisit founding principles and encourages them to evolve their strategies.
“This is certainly an exciting time at West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics,” he said.
