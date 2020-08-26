Holmes Elementary School paraprofessional Nicole Hansen guides children off the buses and into the building on Tuesday. Students with last names beginning with letters A-K started school Tuesday, while students with last names beginning with letters L-Z begin today.
Spring Lake Public Schools students say "goodbye" to their parents and head to class Tuesday after nearly five months away from in-person learning.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
Students enter Holmes Elementary School on their first day back to school.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
