Kids and families throughout the Tri-Cities area are gearing up for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Summer is coming to an end and the first day of school coming up faster than some may realize.
To help with last-minute preparations, the Tribune has comprised a list of things to know before the first bell rings.
School breakfasts and lunches
In July, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the Michigan’s historic bipartisan education budget for fiscal year 2024 which, among other budget items that increased funding for Michigan public school districts, ensured that all public school students have access to free breakfasts and lunches during the school year.
Both Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Spring Lake Public Schools will be offering one free breakfast and lunch to students during their school day with the help of expanded state funding this year. A second meal and a la carte items at GHAPS lunchrooms, however, will have to be paid for out-of-pocket.
The expanded state funding provides a tremendous help to parents and families in both school districts, ensuring that students have access to the food they need to help them focus on their education, says GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes.
“That’s a big change for our state to include a free breakfast and a free lunch to every student in the district. which is a fantastic opportunity for all kids,” he said. “For those families and those students who this is a real pressing issue for, it just takes one stress off their plate that allows kids to eat and be able to focus better on their schoolwork.”
“The provision of free meals for all students means a couple of things,” SLPS Superintendent Dennis Furton said. “No. 1, we won’t have any students with food anxiety and there’s no barriers to kids getting those meals. Secondarily, parents won’t have to pay for school meals, which I think for some parents, if you have ... one or seven kids, that’s an expense that sometimes does stack up. Especially in this economy, it’s a good thing to not have to pay for those meals yourself.”
Families at both school district’s are encouraged to fill out the necessary applications for school meals to maintain state funding for programs to continue meeting the needs of the students. Information regarding GHAPS and SLPS food services for the upcoming school year can be found on their respective websites: ghaps.org and springlakeschools.org.
Absences and attendance
Regular attendance is key to a student’s academic success, and the importance of getting to school on time this year is no different.
“We really try to communicate how important getting to school on time and daily attendance is in all of our buildings,” Grimes said. “You really can’t teach kids and you can’t learn if you’re not there. That really is a point of emphasis every year and it it will continue to be this year; trying to work with families on making sure kids are in school and they’re there on time.”
While attendance policies differ between the grade levels, all local school districts regularly monitor student absenteeism and have interventions in place to address attendance concerns with both parents and students. Students with multiple tardies and unexcused absences may be required to make up missed school work, bring letters home, or get their grades penalized.
Parents should be sure to review their child’s school handbook for the full attendance policy at their respective buildings.
Schedule for the year
GHAPS will be the first public school district in the area to welcome back new and returning students – on Wednesday, Aug. 23. Students at both SLPS and Fruitport Community Schools will be returning to their classrooms on Monday, Aug. 28.
Winter break for GHAPS and SLPS students will begin after Friday, Dec. 22, and through Jan. 5, 2024. Fruitport Community Schools will begin their winter break on Dec. 22 and return to school on Jan. 8, 2024.
Spring break for GHAPS, SLPS and Fruitport Community Schools is March 29 to April 5.
In addition, St. John’s Lutheran School will begin classes on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and Grand Haven Christian School will welcome students back on Sept. 5. GHCS will hold their winter break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2, while St. John’s Lutheran will be on winter break from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3. Spring break for both schools will follow the same schedule as the area’s public schools.
Cellphone policies
It is important for both students and parents to look at their school’s cellphone policies before the start of the school year. While each school and even classroom may have differing policies around phone use during the school day, students will want to know the exceptions to avoid getting in trouble.
For example, both Grand Haven High School and Lakeshore Middle School do not allow students to carry phones and other personal electronic devices during the school day. Students caught with devices may have them confiscated for a select period of time, depending on the number of offenses.
