The Grand Haven Rotary Club honored Grand Haven High School students Hannah L. Black and Seth J. Hansen as the September Rotary Students of the Month.
Hannah is the daughter of Bryan and Leah Black. She is involved with several extracurricular activities. She is a member of the school’s Science Olympiad team and Mock Trial Club (2023 co-captain). She is the rhythm section leader for the GOTAK fiddle club, a member of Model UN and conference head for 2023. Hannah has been a solo/ensemble and honors orchestra finalist, musical pit member, and co-leader of the National Honor Society.
(0) comments
