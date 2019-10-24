Bond refunding expected to save taxpayers $3M

SPRING LAKE — Taxpayers in the Spring Lake school district are expected to save with the refunding of existing bonds.
On Monday night, the district’s Board of Education approved the sale of the 2019 refunding bonds in the amount of $24.475 million. Those bonds were sold at a 2.34 percent federal taxable interest rate and are set to mature in 2032.
“As we continue to monitor opportunities to reduce the overall cost of our voter-approved debt, we are pleased to announce this refinancing which will save taxpayers roughly $3 million over the next 13 years,” said Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Furton.
To refund its outstanding 2010 refunding bonds, the district worked with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC and had the district’s credit quality evaluated by S&P Global Ratings, which is a unit of Standard and Poor’s Financial Services LLC.
The district received an “A-plus rating with a stable outlook,” according to a press release. The agency cited the district’s strong per-capita market value, strong income and strong available General Fund balance for the rating.
The district’s financing was conducted by the Baker Tilly financial advising firm and the Stifel brokerage firm. The Thrun law firm served as bond counsel.
In a press release, Jeff Zylstra, managing director for Stifel, said the Spring Lake school district’s bonds were “well received by the bond market.”
“We were able to take advantage of current low fixed interest rates that met the goals of the district and resulted in substantial interest savings that will be passed onto the district’s taxpayers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.