Edgewood Elementary School students (from left) Riley Davidson, Cora Lynn Lockwood, Ethan Greene, Zyler Christmas and Trey Jenkins show off the books they received from the school’s new book vending machine.
FRUITPORT — Students at Edgewood Elementary School have a new source of motivation this fall – a book vending machine.
The machine, a gift from the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), was delivered last Friday. The first students had a chance to slide a token into the coin slot and select their books Monday morning.
