The Grand Haven school board's personnel committee has selected Kristal Boyd as its newest trustee.
Boyd was selected out of five finalists for the spot, which opened up when Barbara Pietrangelo resigned last month.
According to Superintendent Scott Grimes, the district received 12 applications during a nearly two-week posting window. The school board personnel committee met, reviewed the applications and selected five individuals for interviews: Boyd, John Brunner, Heather Herrygers, Cyndi Casemier and Tracey Nauta.
During interviews on Thursday, the Board of Education asked each candidate the same questions prior to selecting Boyd.
"Kristal had an outstanding interview," Grimes said in a press release sent out Friday. "And while the other candidates were all very much qualified, she stood out and was selected. She will serve on the board until Dec. 31, 2024. The remaining two years of this seat will be filled by election at the November 2024 general election."
Boyd and her husband, Garry, have two children attending Grand Haven Area Public Schools.
Current Board of Education Trustee Marc Eickholt posted on his "Marc Eickholt for GHAPS Board of Education" Facebook page that Boyd brings "various professional and personal experiences including high school teaching."
"Personally, I am very much looking forward to serving with Kristal," Eickholt wrote. "Thank you to everyone who put their foot forward willing to serve the students of our district."
According to Eickholt, each candidate was asked the same questions and then scored by individual board members. Each member scored the candidate on 12 different attributes that contribute to board service. These attributes included items like child advocacy, school knowledge, decision making, understanding mission/goals, commitment and leadership experience.
After all the interviews were completed, the points were tallied, and Boyd had garnered the most points.
The school board will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Lakeshore Middle School.
