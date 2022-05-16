GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Buccaneers' high school Science Olympiad team competed in the national competition Saturday, and while the team celebrated many successes, they'll have to wait a while to learn how they finished overall.

The final results and awards from the virtual tournament won't be handed out until Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.