Grand Haven High School head coach Mike Reed, left, looks on as students Justin Hancock and Hannah Black compete in the Gravity Vehicle event during Saturday's virtual National Science Olympiad Tournament. The Bucs competed at their home school.
Tribune photo / Brielle Meyer
Jagger Schaendorf, right, shows off his creation for the Bridge Building event during Saturday's national tournament. At left is Joseph Mazor. The Bucs competed at home.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — The Buccaneers' high school Science Olympiad team competed in the national competition Saturday, and while the team celebrated many successes, they'll have to wait a while to learn how they finished overall.
The final results and awards from the virtual tournament won't be handed out until Wednesday.
