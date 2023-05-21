The Buccaneers had a successful tournament weekend in Wichita, Kansas, coming in 13th place overall at Science Olympiad nationals.

The Grand Haven High School Science Olympiad team competed in the 39th annual Science Olympiad National Tournament hosted by Wichita State University on Saturday, May 20. The team went up against 59 other high schools for their first in-person national tournament since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GHHS scored a total of 405 points at this year's national tournament. Students received medals (first through sixth places) in six of the 23 events for team points.

The team finished first place at the Region 12 tournament at Grand Valley State University and first place at the state tournament at Michigan State University this year. Last year, GHHS finished in 14th place overall at the national tournament.

The first place team in the high school division was Adlai E. Stevenson High School, from Lincolnshire, Illinois, and the first place team in the middle school division was Kennedy Middle School, from Cupertino, California.

Representing Michigan in the high school division with the Bucs was Ann Arbor Pioneer High School, which placed second at the state tournament and finished 24th in the nation this weekend.

Michigan State University will host the 40th annual Science Olympiad National Tournament in May 2024.

This year is the 38th year of Science Olympiad at GHHS. The Bucs have now competed in the national tournament 28 times, winning the national title in 1993, 1994, and 1997.

The places at the tournament, events, students, and coaches for GHHS were:

First Place – 1 point

Trajectory – Jagger Schaendorf and Gordon Schneider, coaches Braeton Ardell and Eric VanDyke

Second Place – 2 points

Green Generation – Sydney Kroll and Kyla Streng, coach Danielle Misovich

Third Place – 3 points

Scrambler – Justin Hancock and Gordon Schneider, coach Bob Monetza

Fourth Place – 4 points

Fermi Questions – Ben Heinrich and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Braeton Ardell

Forestry – Justin Hancock and Seth Hansen, coaches Kelly Goward and Heather Varboncoeur

Sixth Place – 6 points

WiFi Lab – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Greg Huizenga

Eighth Place – 8 points

Forensics – Cale Currie and Sydney Kroll, coach Melissa Jaeger

Write It Do It – Cale Currie and Kyla Streng, coach Luke Anderson

Tenth Place – 10 points

Bridge – Joseph Mazor and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Bob Monetza

Rocks and Minerals – Hannah Black and Seth Hansen, coach George Jaeger

Eleventh Place – 11 points

Flight – Justin Hancock and Ben Heinrich, coach Noah Van Abbema

Twelfth Place – 12 points

Codebusters – Hannah Black, Cale Currie and Kyla Streng, coach John Mauro

Thirteenth Place – (no points, trial event)

Agricultural Science – Jesse Perraut and Kevin Sahr

Sixteenth Place – 16 points

Experimental Design – Connor Gabel, Seth Hansen and Josephine Morse, coaches David Funk and Kyle Funk

Eighteenth Place – 18 points

Disease Detectives – Connor Gabel and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Julie Olson

Twenty-second Place – 22 points

It’s About Time – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Bob Monetza

Twenty-ninth Place – 29 points

Anatomy and Physiology – Gordon Schneider and Kyla Streng, coach Wayne Schneider

Astronomy – Joseph Mazor and Jagger Schaendorf, coach Braeton Ardell

Dynamic Planet – Ryan Bell and Connor Gabel, coach Nick Vlietstra

Remote Sensing – Benjamin Heinrich and Jagger Schaendorf, coach John Richardson

Write It CAD It (no points, trial event) – Evie Bauer and Ann Leitgeb

Thirty-first Place – 31 points

Environmental Chemistry – Hannah Black and Cale Currie, coach Margaret Shay

Thirty-seventh Place – 37 points

Cell Biology – Justin Hancock and Kyla Streng, coach Luke Anderson

Forty-first Place – 41 points

Chemistry Lab – Hannah Black and Cale Currie, coach Daniel Newton

Forty-fifth Place – 45 points

Detector Building – Seth Hansen and Joseph Mazor, coach Eric Dykstra

Other team members include Nathan Burns, Kaia DeSchaaf, Kari Taylor and Amelia Tran.

