ABOVE: Grand Haven High School Science Olympiad team members Sammi Ruble, left, and Joseph Mazor, right, operate and test their device, the Boomilever, which is a team-built balsa wood cantilever structure with a bucket hanging on one end, being filled with sand. They had the highest structural efficiency and earned first place in the event at the regional tournament hosted by Grand Valley State University during the week of March 15. This was one of three in-person events held at GVSU.
GHHS Science Olympiad students Justin Hancock, right, and Grant Bell, center, along with Mrs. Hancock, left, view their results of the Gravity Vehicle event. Their vehicle was only 1.2 centimeters off target, as they won the event.
White Pines Intermediate School Science Olympians Liam Schamper, left, and Frank Mulcahy, right, were about 8 centimeters off target in their Mousetrap Vehicle final run, good enough for third in the event at GVSU.
Courtesy photos
Courtesy photo
Whether it be in-person or virtual, two of Grand Haven’s Science Olympiad teams have continued to flex their muscles at the regional level.
Both Grand Haven High School and Lakeshore Middle School took their respective top spots in the Michigan Science Olympiad Region 12 tournament, which was hosted by Grand Valley State University during the week of March 15.
