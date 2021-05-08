The Grand Haven Science Olympiad team snapped a 25-year streak at the state tournament on May 1, a streak in which at least one Grand Haven team took home a first- or second-place finish. The high school team finished seventh out of 56 schools last weekend.
Grand Haven High School Science Olympiad team members Sammi Ruble, left, and Joseph Mazor, right, operate and test their device, the Boomilever, which is a team-built balsa wood cantilever structure with a bucket hanging on one end, being filled with sand.
The Grand Haven Science Olympiad program is accustomed to winning. So, it felt odd to coach Mike Reed and his team when the high school squad finished seventh out of 56 schools, along with Lakeshore Middle School taking third and White Pines Intermediate finishing 19th out of 51 middle schools, at the state tournament last weekend.
The Grand Haven High School team wrapped up the season at Michigan State University on May 1 with its lowest place in the past 30 years. It also snapped a streak of 25 straight years in which at least one Grand Haven team took home a first- or second-place finish at the state tournament.
