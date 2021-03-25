Whether it be in-person or virtual, two of Grand Haven’s Science Olympiad teams have continued to flex their muscles at the regional level.

Both Grand Haven High School and Lakeshore Middle School took their respective top spots in the Michigan Science Olympiad Region 12 tournament, which was hosted by Grand Valley State University during the week of March 15.

