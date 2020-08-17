FRUITPORT — Calvary Christian Schools have announced that they will be opening this fall with regularly scheduled classes five days a week.
According to school leaders, Calvary Christian will be utilizing strategies reflecting the health – physical, mental and spiritual – and safety of students as their No. 1 priority.
“We have presented to the board a well-thought out plan reflecting the best of medical and health policies,” said the Fruitport-area school’s head administrator, Tom Kapanka. “Our facility and class sizes allow us to be very creative in light of the current situation, and we are excited to see students back in school.”
“We are confident that Calvary has enacted a plan that will keep students and families safe, and we look forward to having our children back in the classroom,” added the school board president, Dr. Deron Nelson.
Calvary Christian Schools serve students in preschool through 12th grade.
