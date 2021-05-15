Nathan Cloutier

Grand Haven’s Nathan Cloutier received a $10,000 scholarship during the Careerline Tech Center’s annual awards ceremony.

WEST OLIVE — The Careerline Tech Center recognized 34 students for their combined post-secondary scholarship earnings of more than $373,000 at the center’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony on April 30.

Scholarship amounts ranged from $300 up to $104,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.