WEST OLIVE — Careerline Tech Center students in the culinary arts program recently raised funds by selling homemade jam and other goods so they could provide healthy boxed meals to the Holland Rescue Mission, as well as Valentine’s Day treats to children who attend the Boys & Girls Club of Holland.
Funds raised each school year typically go toward field trips, class projects and charities. During student-led monthly meetings, the CTC students decided to use the money this year to support community members who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.
