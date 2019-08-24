As families stock up on supplies, school district employees are also gearing up for the impending new school year.
Several West Michigan district will be resuming school next week, and so the local transportation drivers have been familiarizing themselves with routes and ensuring buses are ready for the thousands of children they will transport.
Maintaining the fleets is part of the daily work throughout the year in the transportation departments. Before every run, drivers go through a list of checks as a preventative measure and to keep students safe, said Spring Lake Public Schools Director of Transportation Marian Karell.
About 1,990 students are scheduled to ride Spring Lake’s fleet, which will include 21 buses. They will travel about 1,336 miles daily with regular routes.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools buses travel about 1 million miles as they transport about 4,000 students daily to 18 buildings. GHAPS Transportation Director Thereasa Klouw has worked on entering students into the system and preparing the 118 routes to and from school.
Every day, the 63 buses in Grand Haven’s fleet are maintained by two full-time mechanics. In addition to driver and mechanic inspections, all buses in Michigan are inspected by a state inspector every year, Klouw said. She noted that some of the items drivers inspect include fluid levels, brakes, engine, gauges, emergency equipment, tires, and the interior and exterior of their bus.
School districts are still looking to hire more people to drive buses. Throughout the country, districts are facing a shortage of drivers, according to Karell and Klouw. With plenty of jobs available in the current economy, Karell said many people aren’t interested in fulfilling the role.
Klouw said it’s a rigorous training, drivers need a clear driving record, and it’s a large responsibility of transporting children — and not everyone is comfortable with that.
Bus drivers are more than that title, Karell said.
“They’re caretakers of precious cargo, and we need more,” she said.
Karell, who has been a bus driver for 20 years, said it’s like a story — in the morning they hear about students’ nights, and in the afternoon they hear how their day went.
Prior to becoming Grand Haven’s transportation director, Klouw was also a bus driver for nearly 20 years, and the kids are what she enjoys the most. She said the students tell stories, and it’s particularly the kindergartners and first-graders who share the most.
“They’ll tell us crazy things and some great stories,” Klouw said.
If children are riding the bus for the first time, Klouw said they ask them to always communicate with their driver if they’re not comfortable with something. Klouw also encourages parents to remind their children to sit down when they get on the bus, and to sit on their bottoms with their back against the seat.
As motorists encounter school buses on the road, Karell said they should remember that buses are like moving stoplights and drivers should be prepared to stop.
Klouw reminds motorists to watch for flashing lights on a school bus.
“It means somebody else’s child is getting on the bus, and we want to keep them as safe as we can,” she said.
