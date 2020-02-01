In celebration of students, St. Mary’s classes were entertained by Stormy the Magician on Friday. Prior to the show, students learned about St. John Bosco, the patron saint of magicians. Pictured: Sophia Markey helps Stormy at the start of a magic trick.
Student council officers and representatives from the fifth-grade class at St. Mary’s School in Spring Lake attended a Catholic Schools Week Diocesan Mass in Grand Rapids this week.
Courtesy photo
