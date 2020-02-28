ROBINSON TWP. — Little by little, Laura Thompson and Jaime Dibling revealed the amount their students raised for the American Heart Association.

Robinson Elementary School’s gymnasium filled with cheers Thursday when Thompson, a physical education teacher, and Dibling, a fourth-grade teacher, revealed that the students surpassed their goal and raised almost $4,096 for the AHA.

