To help kick off March is Reading Month, the West Michigan Whitecaps’ mascot, Crash the River Rascal, joined Robinson Elementary School students for an assembly Thursday and to read a story. Crash also helped students celebrate reaching their goal to raise $4,000 for the American Heart Association.
Jack Kokema, right, throws a pie in fourth-grade teacher Brandon Weigel’s face, as Crash looks on.
Tribune photo/Krystle Wagner
ROBINSON TWP. — Little by little, Laura Thompson and Jaime Dibling revealed the amount their students raised for the American Heart Association.
Robinson Elementary School’s gymnasium filled with cheers Thursday when Thompson, a physical education teacher, and Dibling, a fourth-grade teacher, revealed that the students surpassed their goal and raised almost $4,096 for the AHA.
