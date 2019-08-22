After several weeks of summer break, some local families returned to school this week.
Ferry Elementary School and Voyager School were among several schools that hosted back-to-school events Wednesday night in preparation for the 2019-20 school year. In addition to receiving paperwork, the families received school supplies, played games and had dinner together.
As families entered the school’s playground, Principal Shelly Hammond said she was glad to see everyone. Hammond said school is more fun when the students are present.
Art teacher Chris Fiore painted a blue butterfly on the face of third-grader Briella Davis, who said she looks forward to going back to school because “it’s fun.”
The school supplies were donated and distributed by parishioners at Second Reformed Church of Grand Haven, who also made the food for Wednesday’s party.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Dan Eisnor, said the partnership is a way to serve the community.
“We’re thrilled we can partner,” he said.
