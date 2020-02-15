Rosy Mound Elementary School second-graders and residents at The Village at Rosy Mound celebrated Valentine’s Day together Friday morning. Together, they decorated cookies, made crafts and played games.
Rosy Mound Elementary School second-graders and residents at The Village at Rosy Mound celebrated Valentine’s Day together Friday morning. Together, they decorated cookies, made crafts and played games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.