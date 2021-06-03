Central High School and Grand Haven CyberSchool Class of 2021 graduates toss their caps in celebration during the end of their commencement Thursday evening at the Lakeshore Middle School stadium. A total of 49 students graduated.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Central High School/Grand Haven CyberSchool Principal Kevin Berko speaks during the introduction of honored guests at Thursday evening's commencement ceremony.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Bear is congratulated by Grand Haven school board members after walking across the stage with parapro Dawn Lintjer after an 11-year stint as Central High's mascot.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Grand Haven CyberSchool graduate Mia Abraham performs the national anthem at Thursday night's commencement ceremony.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Central High School graduate Maximus Saunders, accompanied by family, pose after Thursday evening's commencement ceremony at Lakeshore Middle School.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Grand Haven CyberSchool graduate Shayla White, accompanied by her fiance Chris Ritchie and family, pose after Thursday evening's commencement.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Grand Haven CyberSchool graduate Abbey LeMieux, accompanied by her family, pose after Thursday evening's graduation ceremony.
Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler
Class of 2021 Grand Haven CyberSchool and Central High School graduates after moving their tassels during the final moments of Thursday evening's commencement ceremony.
With the sun prying through the pinnacle of stadium seats at Lakeshore Middle School on Wednesday evening, Central High School and Grand Haven CyberSchool’s Class of 2021 was ignited with their own ray of sunshine — earning their high school diplomas.
The light at the end of the tunnel had finally arrived, and Central Principal Kevin Berko evoked the 49 graduates to remember where it all started.
