Central High School wins quiz bowl

Grand Haven’s Central High School team took first place in last week’s regional quiz bowl tournament.
The Central team totaled 73 points in the West Michigan Alternative Ed Quiz Bowl, hosted by the Wayland Career Connections Academy and held at the Carpenters & Millwrights Training Center on Dec. 12.
Central’s team was led by captain Jamie Donley, a sophomore. It also included seniors Spencer Sauers and Ashley St. Croix, junior Tanner Vanoeveren, and sophomore Gage DeCheney. Supporting alternates were seniors Vance Jacot and Tyler King. Central teacher Amy Stringham is the team’s coach.
As a result of the victory in the 2019 tournament, Central High School will host the competition in 2020.
Final results:
1st place: Central High School, Grand Haven: 73 points
2nd place: Allegan Alternative Education, Allegan: 64 points
3rd place: CCA, Wayland: 55 points
4th place: Lighthouse Academy, Grand Rapids: 44 points
5th place: Crossroads Alternative High School, Kentwood: 42 points
6th place: Quest High School, Fremont: 38 points
