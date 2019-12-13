FRUITPORT — Friends hugged and took pictures as they joined together at their old high school Wednesday evening.
Fruitport High School was filled with alumni and residents taking trips down memory lane while they walked its hallways for a final time. With demolition weeks away, the Fruitport school district hosted an open house for people to walk through the building.
As Jamie Hall, Joel Elam and his wife, Diane Elam, walked together, siblings Jamie and Joel tried to recall the names of their teachers. Jamie graduated from Fruitport in 1986 and Joel in 1976.
Hall spoke about where new classrooms were located compared to her years in the school. She noted the doorway at the north side was the end of the building that she knew. Now, the doorway leads to the classrooms that were added onto the building in 1998. Those rooms have been renovated and will remain attached to the new building.
Hall said the school store looked to be in the same location as when she worked in it.
Overall, Elam said not much has changed from the building.
“It’s probably the same floors as when we were here,” he said with a laugh.
Alumni Jackie Belmarez walked around her old school with her daughter, Marlo Snyder, and granddaughter, Marissa Snyder, on Wednesday night. Belmarez, who graduated in 1967, said her brother graduated from the high school in 1967. Belmarez said she’s a little saddened by the change.
Marissa Snyder, a current Fruitport sophomore, said she’s upset to see her classrooms go, but she thinks the new building will be “cool.”
Marlo Snyder, who graduated from Spring Lake, said her daughter had classes in the new engineering/drafting rooms, and she said the changes and new equipment for students to use are nice.
“The changes are beautiful,” she said.
When staff and students return from winter break Jan. 6, they will be moved into the new two-year building, which was constructed behind the current high school.
Safety and security were among some of the factors taken into account when designing the new building. It was designed in a curve to limit the line of sight for safety, and there’s a limited view of classrooms from hallway windows.
Throughout the evening, several hundred people attended the open house, according to Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak, who said he’s glad they hosted the event as a way to honor alumni who came to share memories.
“While there were expressions of sadness at the loss of their old school, there was also an undercurrent of excitement for what is to come with our new building,” he said Thursday. “I was very proud of our community last night for such a great turnout. It shows how deeply our community cares about tradition and our school system.”
Later this month, crews will begin demolishing the 1950s portion of the building. Plans call for the interior walls to be leveled first before the exterior walls, which could happen in January or February, depending on the weather.
Following demolition, the locker commons, offices and media center footings will be poured. The parking lot will follow.
Work continues on the new auditorium, which is slated for completion in August 2020. The remaining work is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.
The $48 million high school project is the major part of a voter-approved $52 million bond.
