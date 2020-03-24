When staff members gathered for a regularly scheduled meeting two weeks ago, they discussed what learning would look like if the schools were closed, not expecting to have to execute the plan, said Spring Lake Public Schools Curriculum Director Scott Ely.
Ensuring students have access to the internet was one of the first steps. The staff developed a list of families who didn’t have internet access and school district employees worked to make contact with them.
Their first efforts were to provide information about companies providing free access to internet and phone providers offering uncapped data, Ely said. The Spring Lake district also had a limited number of Wi-Fi devices available for families with no other options.
Cecil Hammond, director of instructional technology for Grand Haven Area Public Schools, said they’ve had families reach out directly to the district with questions about accessing the internet.
The district is also running reports to monitor if a student has logged onto their district-issued Chromebook. If a student hasn’t, the district is attempting to reach out for more information, Hammond said.
GHAPS devices can also connect to the district’s Wi-Fi in the parking lots of school buildings.
Wi-Fi signals are also available for access in the parking lots of Spring Lake’s middle and high schools. The signal can be accessed in the parking lot outside the district’s central office, and in the drop-off lane and several parking lot rows at the high school.
Ely said it isn’t a long-term solution, but one that’s a quick and easy way to help families right now.
In contacting families, Ely said it’s been enlightening to talk and get their perspective. The phone calls have included accessing the internet, and how the student and family are adjusting to the shutdown.
Ely noted that students don’t need internet access to complete all of their work. Students can log on to find and download their assignments and work offline, he said. An exception would be if students are communicating with their teacher.
If Spring Lake families struggle with internet access, Ely recommends they call the district’s main line at 616-846-5500. He said they will handle each problem individually.
More information about internet options for Grand Haven families can be found online at ghaps.org, on the “Home Internet Options” icon, Hammond said.
