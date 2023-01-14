It’s one thing to tour the state Capitol building in Lansing, soaking in the experience and history of the third-floor house chamber. But actually running for office, electing governmental officials, debating bills, and taking the reins on your own state government and constitution? Quite striking for the average Joe, let alone for teenagers.

Thanks to the YMCA’s Michigan Youth in Government program, nine Grand Haven Area Public Schools middle schoolers were able to experience just that, placing all those governmental skills they learn in the classroom to the test in becoming their own piece of the legislative process.

