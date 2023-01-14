About 400 students from across the state participated at a state conference in November as part of YMCA’s Michigan Youth in Government program. Students wrote and debated their own bills, elected government officials, and gained firsthand experience of the legislative process.
Grand Haven’s Youth In Government students are, front row, from left: Eddie Mar, Lincoln Pierce and Brianna Moynihan; and back row, from left: Rhea Howard, Arloa VanderHeide, Owen Warren and Caiden Williamson.
It’s one thing to tour the state Capitol building in Lansing, soaking in the experience and history of the third-floor house chamber. But actually running for office, electing governmental officials, debating bills, and taking the reins on your own state government and constitution? Quite striking for the average Joe, let alone for teenagers.
Thanks to the YMCA’s Michigan Youth in Government program, nine Grand Haven Area Public Schools middle schoolers were able to experience just that, placing all those governmental skills they learn in the classroom to the test in becoming their own piece of the legislative process.
