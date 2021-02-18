FRUITPORT — For nearly four decades, Fruitport High School has been achieving academic success in a program called Distributive Education Clubs of America, or DECA.
The school’s Fruitport Marketplace is one of 246 school-based enterprises nationwide that achieved Gold Level Certification from DECA for the 2020-21 school year. The program has built consistent success in the 2000s, as it’s the 15th consecutive year Fruitport has achieved this honor.
A big part of the continued success falls on the 16-year DECA advisor, Danielle Hershey. However, she in turn credited the students who have adapted during the technological age.
“It falls on my students who are really doing a great job taking the classroom theory into the school store,” Hershey said. “They write thesis papers and have some guidelines on how to manage a small business, and continue to do a great job.”
A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. DECA advisors like Hershey say they have utilized this effective educational tool to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that will guide them after high school.
Hershey noted that a 25-page written paper has to be recertified every year by the program; and every five years, a 70-page full certification is to be submitted. For a high schooler, it’s quite the challenge, she says.
“It takes a couple months and it’s definitely good experience for our marketing students,” she said.
Hershey, who works as a business education teacher, has her marketing students work in Fruitport’s new school store.
There are three different levels to the DECA program, as the girls who wrote this year’s paper have been there for three years. The members that contributed to the certification were junior Drew Brown and senior Macy Schwander.
“Those ladies took this project on,” Hershey said. “It was the true project management part of the class. They created the business campaign and advertisement, and applied all the changes to the school store. They pretty much took all aspects of the business and put it to the test in a profitable school-based enterprise.”
The Fruitport Marketplace program will be recognized during DECA’s Virtual International Career Development Conference, set for April 19-23. Despite the conference and competition becoming virtual for the second straight year, Hershey says she couldn’t have asked for more out of her students.
“It’s about the devotion and dedication from them,” she said. “These are students who are truly interested in careers in business. They are our future business leaders. Fruitport has a great track record of students competing at the international level.”
