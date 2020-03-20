Michigan’s K-12 schools are closed until at least April 5, and some districts are looking to expand their online offerings for digital learning while students are at home.
But online learning won’t count toward a district’s instructional requirements mandated by the state, Michigan Department of Education deputy superintendents Venessa Keesler and Kyle Guerrant informed local districts Friday.
In a memo, Keesler and Guerrant wrote that there’s no mechanism for districts to earn instructional time during a mandated school closure, even if all requirements to transition to virtual learning are met.
“However, schools can and are encouraged to offer supplemental learning opportunities to students using distance learning methods as they see fit,” the memo reads. “MDE will not be granting seat time waiver requests during this time.”
Any professional learning offered to school employees during the mandated school closure also wouldn’t count as qualifying professional development, the memo states.
The school closure applies to all public, private and boarding school buildings in Michigan.
Schools are currently allowed to reopen April 6 under an executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, although Whitmer has said that may be adjusted or extended.
Michigan law requires students to receive 1,098 instructional hours per year.
School districts have varied in their response since the closures — some, including Ann Arbor Public Schools, have begun developing online learning plans by grade level and content area while schools are closed.
Since the statewide school closures, education organizations have been pushing the Legislature to come up with a plan for forgiving school districts for the days of education missed due to COVID-19 closures and keep school employees paid.
Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association, said in a Friday statement they’re continuing to encourage lawmakers to return to Lansing “to take action on continued pay for all school employees and forgiveness of time during this closure.”
Lawmakers were last in session Tuesday and currently have one session-day a week scheduled, with the next coming up March 25.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clark Lake, said lawmakers “continue to evaluate and anticipate the needs of our schools," and said discussions about necessary legislation for schools continue, including exploring additional funding to “extend the school year in the event temporary closures last longer than anticipated.”
