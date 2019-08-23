Device purchase approved for SLHS staff

Spring Lake High School educators will soon receive new computer devices.
During its recent meeting, the Spring Lake Public Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of 36 devices. The purchase, made with bond funds, includes 15 Dell Optiplex 7460s and 21 Lenovo ThinkPad L390 Yogas, and it’s expected to cost around $14,300 and $20,700, respectively, or a total of about $35,000.
The purchase is the first in the round of device updates. After high school educators receive their new devices, teachers and staff in the district’s other buildings will provide input and receive new devices.
Educators were given the option to choose the type of technology that best suited them. Superintendent Dennis Furton said the district is trying to provide a more individualized option, and the one-size-fits-all approach to leverage costs is no longer needed.
“We can find competitively priced options and devices that are high quality so service and support don’t become a problem,” he said.
