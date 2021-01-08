Betsy DeVos, the West Michigan political force who rose to education secretary, resigned Thursday night, saying Pres. Donald Trump incited a mob that invaded the Capitol Wednesday evening.
"We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration's many accomplishments on behalf of the American people," DeVos wrote in a letter to the president. "Instead we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protesters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people's business. That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.
