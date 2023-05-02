The polls for the Tuesday, May 2 election closed at 8 p.m. As results are made available, we'll share them with you below.
Grand Haven Area Public Schools Bond Proposal
Yes — 5,039 (47.7%)
No — 5,514 (52.3%)
14 of 14 precincts reporting
Grand Haven Area Public Schools Millage Renewal
Yes — 6,791 (65.3%)
No — 3,605 (34.7%)
13 of 14 precincts reporting
Spring Lake Public Schools Bond Proposal
Yes — 1,918 (60.4%)
No — 1,255 (39.6%)
6 of 6 precincts reporting
Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue Bond Proposal
Yes — 2,673 (55.4%)
No — 2,153 (44.6%)
5 of 5 precincts reporting
