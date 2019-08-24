Elementary school to start year with bottled water

ROBINSON TWP. — Students will be returning to classes in the Grand Haven school district on Tuesday, and while they may have new teachers and rooms, those attending Robinson Elementary School will be operating with a temporary water system that was put in place last fall.
The school’s students and staff will continue to use bottled water until a new water filtration system can be put in place.
According to an emailed update sent to the school’s parents this week, the design and approval process for a new system to filter out per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) has proven to take longer than expected. But school officials were prepared for this possibility, the update said.
“Drinking water remains our top priority,” GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall said. “We have additional water on site for use and will continue that for the short-term until we get a filtration system in and it has been thoroughly tested.”
These safety measures came after the district was notified that the water supply for the school in Robinson Township tested higher for PFAS than the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Lifetime Health Advisory level of 70 parts per trillion (ppt). According to the EPA, the advisory level for PFAS offers a margin of protection from adverse health effects resulting from exposure throughout a lifetime.
At the time that the notification went out in late October 2018, the elementary school’s water tested at 144 ppt for PFAS.
Testing has continued at multiple sites around the school, and water filters were offered to homeowners on whose property traces of PFAS were found. However, a small filter for a kitchen sink would not work for a school.
“We are going to use a filtration system for the whole building,” Ingall said. “What we are doing at Robinson is going to treat all the water being used there.”
As the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE, formerly the MDEQ), Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Ottawa County Department of Public Health, Robinson Township, and the school district work to design and install a new filtration system, students should look forward to business as usual with the beginning of the academic year.
“School is a safe place to be,” Ingall said. “We are looking forward to having the kids here and getting back to learning.”
