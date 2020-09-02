St. John's Lutheran School staff and students returned to the classroom Tuesday.
"What a blessing it was to see St. John's Lutheran School filled with students again," said the school's administrator, Laura Harvey. "Every year, the first day of school is filled with many different emotions for students, families and staff. However, this year was especially emotional as many of us finally got the opportunity to connect face to face with those students we care so much about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.