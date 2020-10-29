A Ferry Elementary School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Ferry and the Voyager School to transition to virtual learning.
The two Grand Haven schools share the same building at 1050 Pennoyer Ave.
Online instruction was to begin Friday and continue through Nov. 6, according to Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andy Ingall.
All other GHAPS school buildings remain open for in-person instruction at this time, Ingall said Thursday afternoon.
“This decision is based on local school data and was made in partnership with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health,” Ingall said in an email that went out to district parents Thursday. “We currently have six Ferry/Voyager staff members and 19 students in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, we feel it is in the best interest of our Ferry/Voyager students and staff to move to online instruction for the next six school days.
“This change does not affect Buccaneer virtual students, who will continue instruction as usual,” he added.
Ferry/Voyager families, including Buccaneer virtual students from that building, can pick up meals for next week at the school from 4-5 p.m. Monday.
“Thank you for your continued patience and grace as we navigate these uncharted waters together,” Ingall said. “We know this is a difficult time for everyone, and we are grateful for your ongoing support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.