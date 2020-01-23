Peach Plains Elementary School first-graders took their learning to the Tri-Cities Historical Museum this week. The young students explored different times in local history, and developed projects they will showcase to friends and families on Thursday.
Peach Plains Elementary School first-graders took their learning to the Tri-Cities Historical Museum this week. The young students explored different times in local history, and developed projects they will showcase to friends and families on Thursday.
The Tri-Cities Historical Museum became a classroom for students this week.
First-grade classes from Peach Plains Elementary School partnered with museum officials to explore the ways families and schools have changed since the periods of pioneering, lumbering, fur trading and the Victorian era. Thursday night, students will become docents for the museum’s exhibits as they showcase their projects and what they learned for friends and family who visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.