The 2020 season for high school robotics has been altered amid concerns of the COVID-19.
On Thursday afternoon, the F.I.R.S.T. Robotics organization announced the immediate suspension of its current season and cancellation of championship events.
Grand Haven’s Buc’n’Gears and Fruitport’s Techno Trojans were scheduled to compete in the Muskegon District Event at Orchard View High School this weekend and at an event at Ferris State University in a few weeks.
The changes to the season are unprecedented, said Techno Trojans head coach Joe Hebert. While the team’s freshmen, sophomores and juniors will have a chance to compete next year, Hebert said he feels bad for the five seniors who were looking forward to their final season.
Before teams reach competitions, Hebert said that a lot of learning and benefit takes place throughout the season as they build, make decisions and engineer their robot. He said it’s difficult to put into words what he will say to the team because of the hard work students and mentors have put in so far this season.
“I would hope that (the students) will continue their journey no matter what into S.T.E.M. fields, sciences and engineering, that led them to robotics in the first place,” Hebert said.
When the Techno Trojans competed in Toronto last weekend, Hebert said there were efforts to minimize hand-to-hand and physical contact. Teams were encouraged to refrain from handshakes and high-fives, and instead offer a congratulatory wave.
The Buc’n’Gears head coach, Chuck Priese, said he hasn’t seen cancellations of this magnitude before. Since the Grand Haven team is always aware of the cold and flu season, they have a policy to not attend meetings if they feel unwell or have a cold because they work in close proximity. It’s a common practice, and so far the team has stayed relatively healthy, Priese said.
With the changes to the current season, Priese said he feels bad for the students and mentors who have dedicated hundreds of hours to learning and building.
“It is disappointing that we cannot compete this weekend, but it is important for everyone to manage as best as possible through the situation,” he said. “In the end, when I think about our purpose, the students still learned a ton about teamwork, skills and S.T.E.M. So the season did accomplish great things for the students.”
