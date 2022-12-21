The Grand Haven Rotary Club honored Grand Haven High School students Margot Frendt and Connor Fleser as its November Rotary Students of the Month.
Margot is the daughter of Michael and Diana Frendt. She has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years, as well as the Youth Advisory Council, Buccaneer Athletic Leadership Council and a Middle School Youth Group leader.
