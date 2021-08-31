Fruitport Community Schools kicked off its 2021-22 school year on Monday. The Trojans will welcome a new superintendent on Sept. 13, along with the completion of their $48 million high school, which is also just a few weeks away.
Fruitport Community Schools kicked off its 2021-22 school year on Monday. The Trojans will welcome a new superintendent on Sept. 13, along with the completion of their $48 million high school, which is also just a few weeks away.
Tribune file photos / Matthew Ehler
Fruitport High School football coach Nate Smith addresses his team after practice in front of the new FHS building earlier this month.
FRUITPORT — Interim Superintendent Ron Veldman says he can’t help but notice a positive buzz in the Fruitport Community Schools as the 2020-21 school year begins.
“It’s a very good feeling, very positive energy here,” the former Coopersville superintendent said. “From what I’ve experienced from the community, the staff, the administration team and the parents, they’ve all done a great job.”
